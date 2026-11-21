Albania’s Parliament welcomed a youth forum on Saturday with participation from all Albanian regions, focused on national identity, patriotism, and cooperation among young Albanian generations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, participants approved a joint resolution, pledging to strengthen ties and cooperation among young Albanians from every region.

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During an extraordinary session, the Parliament halls became a space for dialogue for young people, who discussed ideas and perspectives for a shared future.

The “Foli Shqip” forum, initiated by the National Youth Council, was made possible thanks to the support of the National Youth Agency and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sports, as well as in cooperation with the Youth Assembly of Kosovo and three Albanian universities in North Macedonia.

The aim of the activity was to strengthen dialogue between young people and institutions, opening opportunities for sharing experiences, ideas, and initiatives related to protecting national identity and the perspective of the new generation.

Special attention was given to the role young people play in building cooperative bridges among Albanians beyond state borders, as well as the need for greater institutional engagement in support of youth initiatives.

The central moment of the forum was the approval of the joint resolution, through which young people expressed the desire that national belonging not be limited only to symbolic declarations, but be turned into concrete actions and continuous cooperation.

The forum was described as proof of the importance of institutional dialogue with the new generation and of young people’s ability to strengthen cultural, educational, and national ties.

The central message of the meeting underlined that cooperation among young Albanians must be an uninterrupted process, supported by institutions and directed toward concrete projects in service of development and a shared future.

The session was led by the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Bledi Gonxhja, while the Foreign Minister, Ferit Hoxha, was also present.