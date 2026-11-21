The Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Bitola has filed an indictment against an individual for causing bodily harm in the context of domestic violence. According to the charging document, the incident occurred on November 10 in the defendant’s apartment, where after a verbal argument he physically assaulted his girlfriend, hitting her with fists and slaps, and blocking her breathing by squeezing her throat and mouth.

As a result of this assault, the victim sustained minor injuries to the surface of the body, bruises and hematomas.

Të lidhura None found

The prosecution explains that the suspect was placed in pretrial detention due to the risk that he might flee or repeat the acts of violence, since after the incident he had left the police station and for several days was not found or contacted.

For this reason, the public prosecutor has asked the court to continue the pretrial detention measure.