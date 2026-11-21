In mid-November 2026, regional and Serbian media reported that Milan Radoiçiq, a participant in the 2023 terrorist attack in Banjska, had left Serbia for Russia. This information was also supported by unofficial statements from former Serbian BIA inspector Milan Zvezdanoviq.

Earlier, the High Court in Belgrade had prohibited Radoiçiq from leaving Serbia, confiscated his passport, and required him to report periodically to the police. According to the court, his last police registration dates to 1 November 2026.

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Regarding this, Serbian lawyer Çedomir Stojkoviq today asked the Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs to clarify whether the criminal Milan Radoiçiq was allowed to cross the border legally in Serbia.

His call came after Serbian border police stated that no person who has been banned from crossing the state border or who is subject to an active warrant can legally cross the border.

According to Stojkoviq, that border police statement implies that Radoiçiq was allowed to cross the border “legally.”

He stressed that in fact no notice is given as to whether Radoiçiq crossed the border or not, and that the authorities defend themselves by saying that persons who do not have a court decision to leave the country can freely cross the border. “As far as the public knows, Radoiçiq was banned from leaving his residence. Thus, this constitutes a ban on crossing the border,” Stojkoviq said.

The lawyer added that in this case the Serbian MIA appears to interpret the “ban on leaving the residence” as not implying a “ban on crossing the border.”

“If that is truly the case, we have a scandal and a serious illegality! I call on journalists to demand a decisive answer from the MIA: whether Radoiçiq was registered at the border crossing as such. Yes, yes, yes. And if so, when and at which border control,” he concluded.