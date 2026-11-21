Paloka on Rama-Veliaj clash: prime minister sends people to prison; whoever wants to protect himself should become a justice collaborator; Veliaj knows a lot

Democratic MP Edi Paloka, during an interview on the show “This Week” on News24, analyzed the recent tensions between Prime Minister Edi Rama and Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj.

According to him, the prime minister sends people to prison and called on Veliaj and other socialist officials behind bars to accept the status of justice collaborator.

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Paloka stressed that Erion Veliaj has a lot of information, but finds it difficult to make public everything he knows.

“Rama has put Veliaj in a cell. Veliaj deserves much more than what the prime minister is doing to him. Just as he is treating Veliaj and others, Rama is treating Albanians,” Paloka said.

He added that the pressure and repression Rama exerts on others show what he can do to ordinary citizens. According to him, Veliaj deserves Rama’s treachery, as he once applauded him and was like an extension of the prime minister. If socialist prisoners want to defend themselves, they must become justice collaborators and criticize everything, not only where it suits them.

Paloka noted that most of these people remain silent because they enter prison through deals and continue to enjoy stolen money. However, Veliaj has spoken several times and each time there were consequences. According to him, through the justice system Rama immediately brought a new charge against him. He added that in Durrës prison inmates live better than people outside.

In the end, Paloka warned that Rama pushes you to the extreme and does you only harm; if Veliaj speaks, he will end up even worse. According to him, Rama destroys you completely if he sees that you have not bowed your head.