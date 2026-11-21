In Brussels, Vetëvendosje Movement MP Nezir Kraki has called for Kosovo not to be left behind in the European integration process and to be treated with the same standards as other countries.

During the 38th session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF), where he led the Kosovar delegation, Kraki put the issue of the country’s European path and the need for recognition of its independence at the center of the discussion.

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He appealed to states that have not yet recognized Kosovo, underlining that the country deserves its place in Europe, especially if the continent aims to defend shared values and security.

In his speech, Kraki raised the question why Europe is not applying a single standard in the integration process and demanded that the geopolitical criteria of the European security context also be applied to Kosovo, stressing that the threats facing the country are the same as those facing Ukraine or Moldova.

Elio Di Rupo, former prime minister of Belgium and current MEP, was also present at the session. According to Kraki, Di Rupo expressed hope for a new approach from the new government in Serbia, because the relationship with Belgrade is hindering Kosovo’s integration.

On the non-recognitions, Di Rupo said each country has its own internal problems and that he was not in a position to tell them what to do. Kraki described this stance as “typically European,” meaning buying time without the courage to solve real problems.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF) was founded in 1967 and today includes 100 delegations from national and regional parliaments. Kosovo has been an associate member of this organization since 2022.