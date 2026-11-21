Zelensky: Ukraine wants NATO membership at all costs, security guarantees return to the table

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has once again made clear that Kyiv is seeking NATO membership, a step he sees as one of the strongest security guarantees for Ukraine.

This statement comes as the issue of Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance and the possibility of providing guarantees similar to Article 5 have returned to the center of talks among Western partners, as part of efforts to end the war with Russia.

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“Of course, Ukraine fervently wants to join NATO,” Zelensky told reporters, stressing that membership in the North Atlantic Alliance is essential for the country’s security.

According to reports, Washington has blocked Ukraine’s membership since 2025, but this topic has returned to the diplomatic agenda in recent days.

At a meeting held Thursday in Berlin with Kyiv’s allies, American envoy Jared Kushner said the United States may be ready to offer Ukraine security guarantees comparable to those of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty.

Article 5 is one of the main pillars of the Alliance and provides that an armed attack against one member country is treated as an attack against all members, setting in motion the principle of collective defense.

Present at the Berlin meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron also supported resuming discussions on Ukraine’s NATO membership.