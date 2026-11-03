72-year-old Italian arrested by ICE in New Jersey, suspected of voting in four federal elections

72-year-old Italian arrested by ICE in New Jersey, suspected of voting in four federal elections

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested a 72-year-old Italian citizen in New Jersey on suspicion of voter fraud and illegally voting in U.S. federal elections.

In a post on the social media platform X, ICE identified the person arrested as Andrea Morzetta. The agency said he is suspected of voting in four federal elections, even though as a foreign national he was not eligible to vote.

Të lidhura

None found

ICE said that knowingly voting illegally when not eligible to do so is not a simple administrative violation. The agency added that the Trump administration aims to protect the integrity of elections and ensure the fairness of the electoral process.

The arrest was made in New Jersey, a state that enforces policies known as “sanctuary” policies. These policies limit local authorities’ cooperation with the federal government in enforcing immigration laws.

Meanwhile, another case has also been reported. The Philadelphia office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), ICE’s investigative arm, arrested a Finnish citizen suspected of registering to vote with the intention of taking part in the 2024 general election.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 21:32

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