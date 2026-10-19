Çitaku: The Special Court’s decision must be corrected on appeal

Çitaku: The Special Court’s decision must be corrected on appeal

Kosovo Assembly Deputy Speaker Vlora Çitaku described the Special Court’s decision against former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) as unjust, calling it a blow to justice and history.

Të lidhura

None found

She said that Kosovo would work to have the September 16 decision changed during the appeals process.

“What happened on September 16 is a crime against justice, it is a crime against history, and for this reason we believe and will work to correct it on appeal,” Çitaku said.

Asked whether she knew if Kosovo’s president had promulgated the law amending the Law on the Specialist Chambers, the deputy speaker of the Assembly said she had no information on the matter.

“I don’t know,” she replied.

The Special Court has found four former KLA leaders guilty of war crimes. According to the published ruling, former President Hashim Thaçi and former Assembly Speaker Jakup Krasniqi were each sentenced to 25 years in prison, Kadri Veseli to 18 years, and Rexhep Selimi to 13 years in prison.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 11:55

Tags: , , ,
Photo news/ Students mock the €2,500 reward for police officers

Photo news/ Students mock the €2,500 reward for police officers
Spiropali absent from Socialist group meeting after calling on Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis

Spiropali absent from Socialist group meeting after calling on Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis
Students, teachers and parents prepare for protests as Greek police go on alert

Students, teachers and parents prepare for protests as Greek police go on alert
Drone footage/massive turnout of lecturers at students’ protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office! Young people reject dialogue, demand Rama’s resignation

Drone footage/massive turnout of lecturers at students’ protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office! Young people reject dialogue, demand Rama’s resignation
Albanian-speaking clubs and organizations can use Listub Studio, a new platform from a Kosovo-founded company in Germany, for free

Albanian-speaking clubs and organizations can use Listub Studio, a new platform from a Kosovo-founded company in Germany, for free
Economy committee sets work agenda; Rizvanolli and Kusari Lila to report in December

Economy committee sets work agenda; Rizvanolli and Kusari Lila to report in December
Indictment filed against 12 people over fraud in oil product imports

Indictment filed against 12 people over fraud in oil product imports
Prosecutors in Macedonia ask the Constitutional Court for a swift ruling on salary coefficients

Prosecutors in Macedonia ask the Constitutional Court for a swift ruling on salary coefficients