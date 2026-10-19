Çitaku: The Special Court’s decision must be corrected on appeal

Kosovo Assembly Deputy Speaker Vlora Çitaku described the Special Court’s decision against former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) as unjust, calling it a blow to justice and history.

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She said that Kosovo would work to have the September 16 decision changed during the appeals process.

“What happened on September 16 is a crime against justice, it is a crime against history, and for this reason we believe and will work to correct it on appeal,” Çitaku said.

Asked whether she knew if Kosovo’s president had promulgated the law amending the Law on the Specialist Chambers, the deputy speaker of the Assembly said she had no information on the matter.

“I don’t know,” she replied.

The Special Court has found four former KLA leaders guilty of war crimes. According to the published ruling, former President Hashim Thaçi and former Assembly Speaker Jakup Krasniqi were each sentenced to 25 years in prison, Kadri Veseli to 18 years, and Rexhep Selimi to 13 years in prison.