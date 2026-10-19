Zeka: The Balkan Summit in Pristina strengthens cooperation and paves the way for investment

The Balkan Summit, being held in Pristina, is serving as a platform where businesses, financial institutions and decision-makers can exchange information on development needs and investment opportunities in Kosovo and the region.

Të lidhura None found

This was stated ahead of the summit by Arian Zeka, executive director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Kosovo, who described the event as important for the country’s economy and for strengthening regional cooperation.

According to him, Pristina and Kosovo have lacked such a space, where different actors from the private sector, financial institutions and economic decision-making structures can sit together to discuss the development needs of Kosovo, Albania and North Macedonia.

“Absolutely, since Pristina and Kosovo lack such events, where different actors from the business world, financial institutions and decision-makers in the field of the economy come together and discuss development needs,” Zeka said.

Zeka emphasized that foreign investors have little information about the economic potential, opportunities and needs of the Western Balkan countries. For this reason, he sees the summit as an opportunity for better communication among all interested parties.

“There is little information among foreign investors about the country and the entire Western Balkan region, and any conference such as the Balkan Summit naturally enables a better exchange of information with all these stakeholder groups that I mentioned,” he stated.

During the plenary session dedicated to transport, titled “Corridor movement: Roads, railways, tunnels and bridges in Europe,” the executive director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Kosovo called for attention to be focused on concrete infrastructure projects and sectors with development potential.

He expressed the expectation that the summit would address issues related to energy, transport and attracting investment, together with securing the necessary financing for implementing the projects.

“I hope there will be a concrete discussion about development needs in various fields, the energy sector, the transport sector and the aspect of attracting investment,” Zeka said.

According to him, international financial institutions such as the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation, as well as state institutions that finance projects, should also play an important role in these discussions.

Zeka said that the involvement of these institutions would make it possible not only to identify development needs, but also to discuss the financial resources for projects aimed at the economic development of Kosovo and the region.