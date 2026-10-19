Kosovo’s Court of Appeals registered 3,527 new cases and resolved 2,084 in September

Kosovo’s Court of Appeals registered 3,527 new cases and resolved 2,084 in September

During September, Kosovo’s Court of Appeals received 3,527 new cases and resolved 2,084 of them, according to the institution’s monthly work reports.

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The published documents present both an overall overview of the court’s activities and the individual results of the judges.

The Civil Division registered the largest number of new cases. The same trend has also been observed in recent years, increasing the judges’ workload and creating difficulties for the court’s overall efficiency.

The Civil Enforcement Division achieved the highest efficiency rate in September, at 110.2 percent, despite the large number of cases it received.

The Administrative Department continues to be among the main challenges facing the Court of Appeals.

The monthly reports highlight the court’s workload in reviewing cases and the need to improve efficiency in managing them.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 11:55

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