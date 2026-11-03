At Berlin Security Conference, Hoxhaj calls for Kosovo’s NATO membership

At Berlin Security Conference, Hoxhaj calls for Kosovo’s NATO membership

Enver Hoxhaj, a former top diplomat, took part in the high-level debate “Credible Engagement in the South,” held as part of the Berlin Security Conference. He called for a stronger European Union role in the Balkans.

Posting photos from the panel on Facebook, Hoxhaj described the international situation as a period of uncertainty and profound change. He said the existing world order is breaking down, while a new one has yet to take shape.

Të lidhura

None found

Hoxhaj said the weakening of international institutions and Russia’s imperial ambitions call for greater EU engagement in the Balkans, including on security issues.

The panel also included Lieutenant General Iulian Berdila, Romania’s Deputy Chief of Defence for Operations and Training, and Lieutenant General Nuno Lemos Pires, Director of National Defence Policy at Portugal’s Ministry of Defence. The debate was moderated by Javier Colomina, NATO’s Special Representative for the Southern Neighbourhood.

For Kosovo and the region, Hoxhaj said long-term engagement by Euro-Atlantic partners is essential. He stressed that a sustained EU and NATO presence is vital for peace and the Euro-Atlantic future.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 23:01

Tags: , , , ,
Përparim Bajrami to be released from Shutka prison after providing security worth over €1.1 million

Përparim Bajrami to be released from Shutka prison after providing security worth over €1.1 million
Berisha calls for opposition unity: Democrats defended students from the start of the movement

Berisha calls for opposition unity: Democrats defended students from the start of the movement
Suspect believed to be a member of gang that defrauded elderly women arrested in Thessaloniki; €21,200 and valuables seized

Suspect believed to be a member of gang that defrauded elderly women arrested in Thessaloniki; €21,200 and valuables seized
Dritan Goxhaj and Edison Lika released after being detained by police for refusing fines

Dritan Goxhaj and Edison Lika released after being detained by police for refusing fines
Civil Emergencies commander arrives at the scene, raising hopes for the 69-year-old’s fate: He may be found alive

Civil Emergencies commander arrives at the scene, raising hopes for the 69-year-old’s fate: He may be found alive
Goxhaj accuses opposition of dividing protesters: No concrete plans yet for Saturday’s national rally

Goxhaj accuses opposition of dividing protesters: No concrete plans yet for Saturday’s national rally
Albanians built Greece, but are now denied pensions”: Will the government change the existing rules?

Albanians built Greece, but are now denied pensions”: Will the government change the existing rules?
Elbasan, search resumes after apartment building explosion: 16 responders deployed, little chance 69-year-old is alive

Elbasan, search resumes after apartment building explosion: 16 responders deployed, little chance 69-year-old is alive