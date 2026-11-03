At Berlin Security Conference, Hoxhaj calls for Kosovo’s NATO membership

Enver Hoxhaj, a former top diplomat, took part in the high-level debate “Credible Engagement in the South,” held as part of the Berlin Security Conference. He called for a stronger European Union role in the Balkans.

Posting photos from the panel on Facebook, Hoxhaj described the international situation as a period of uncertainty and profound change. He said the existing world order is breaking down, while a new one has yet to take shape.

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Hoxhaj said the weakening of international institutions and Russia’s imperial ambitions call for greater EU engagement in the Balkans, including on security issues.

The panel also included Lieutenant General Iulian Berdila, Romania’s Deputy Chief of Defence for Operations and Training, and Lieutenant General Nuno Lemos Pires, Director of National Defence Policy at Portugal’s Ministry of Defence. The debate was moderated by Javier Colomina, NATO’s Special Representative for the Southern Neighbourhood.

For Kosovo and the region, Hoxhaj said long-term engagement by Euro-Atlantic partners is essential. He stressed that a sustained EU and NATO presence is vital for peace and the Euro-Atlantic future.