Jashari welcomes Major General Osborn and awards him the Medal for Selfless Service

Jashari welcomes Major General Osborn and awards him the Medal for Selfless Service

Lieutenant General Bashkim Jashari, commander of the Kosovo Security Force, welcomed Major General Osborn today at the “Adem Jashari” barracks in Pristina with full military honors. The adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard is on an official visit to Kosovo.

During the meeting, Jashari presented General Osborn with the Medal for Selfless Service in recognition of his contribution and dedication to strengthening ties and cooperation between the Kosovo Security Force and the Iowa National Guard.

Të lidhura

None found

The statement emphasized that the relationship between the Kosovo Security Force and the Iowa National Guard has developed over the years on a foundation of trust, professionalism and shared values, reflecting the cooperation and friendship between Kosovo and the United States of America. It described the Kosovo–U.S. partnership as enduring.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 18:32

Tags: , , ,
Përparim Bajrami to be released from Shutka prison after providing security worth over €1.1 million

Përparim Bajrami to be released from Shutka prison after providing security worth over €1.1 million
Berisha calls for opposition unity: Democrats defended students from the start of the movement

Berisha calls for opposition unity: Democrats defended students from the start of the movement
Suspect believed to be a member of gang that defrauded elderly women arrested in Thessaloniki; €21,200 and valuables seized

Suspect believed to be a member of gang that defrauded elderly women arrested in Thessaloniki; €21,200 and valuables seized
Dritan Goxhaj and Edison Lika released after being detained by police for refusing fines

Dritan Goxhaj and Edison Lika released after being detained by police for refusing fines
Civil Emergencies commander arrives at the scene, raising hopes for the 69-year-old’s fate: He may be found alive

Civil Emergencies commander arrives at the scene, raising hopes for the 69-year-old’s fate: He may be found alive
Goxhaj accuses opposition of dividing protesters: No concrete plans yet for Saturday’s national rally

Goxhaj accuses opposition of dividing protesters: No concrete plans yet for Saturday’s national rally
Albanians built Greece, but are now denied pensions”: Will the government change the existing rules?

Albanians built Greece, but are now denied pensions”: Will the government change the existing rules?
Elbasan, search resumes after apartment building explosion: 16 responders deployed, little chance 69-year-old is alive

Elbasan, search resumes after apartment building explosion: 16 responders deployed, little chance 69-year-old is alive