Jashari welcomes Major General Osborn and awards him the Medal for Selfless Service

Lieutenant General Bashkim Jashari, commander of the Kosovo Security Force, welcomed Major General Osborn today at the “Adem Jashari” barracks in Pristina with full military honors. The adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard is on an official visit to Kosovo.

During the meeting, Jashari presented General Osborn with the Medal for Selfless Service in recognition of his contribution and dedication to strengthening ties and cooperation between the Kosovo Security Force and the Iowa National Guard.

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The statement emphasized that the relationship between the Kosovo Security Force and the Iowa National Guard has developed over the years on a foundation of trust, professionalism and shared values, reflecting the cooperation and friendship between Kosovo and the United States of America. It described the Kosovo–U.S. partnership as enduring.