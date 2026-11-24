Andonovski wants Macedonia to become a center of digital innovation and investment

After participating in the American Chamber of Commerce in Macedonia (AmCham) conference, Minister of Digital Transformation Stefan Andonovski highlighted several priorities: simplifying administrative procedures, expanding digital services, and broader use of modern technologies in local companies.

According to him, Macedonia should create an environment that encourages the development of innovative digital solutions and attracts investments with higher added value.

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Andonovski stressed that the country has talented people and local companies with international experience, so the task of institutions is to provide predictable rules, secure digital infrastructure, and timely action.

He added that the digitalization of services is closely linked to administrative reforms, strengthening cybersecurity, and alignment with European standards.

Through the “Vezilka”, “DIGITMAK” and “INNOFEIT EDIH” initiatives, according to the minister, small companies are given opportunities to use artificial intelligence, develop new products, and improve employee skills.

The minister emphasized that the success of digital transformation in the next two to three years should be measured by concrete results: more fully digitalized procedures, shorter deadlines, and a larger number of companies applying new technologies.

Also, Andonovski expressed expectation for strengthening cooperation with the business community, with the aim of overcoming existing obstacles, developing human resources, and creating practical solutions for citizens and the economy.