Aliçkaj after Shiroka-Pula’s election: The president should be elected directly by citizens

Agim Aliçkaj, executive director of the Albanian-American Civic League, described the election of Justina Shiroka-Pula as president of the Republic of Kosovo, along with the adoption of the draft law on the Special Court, as among the country’s most important recent developments.

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In a statement to the newspaper Bota sot, Aliçkaj said the decisions would help overcome the institutional crisis and create expectations of significant change on Kosovo’s political scene.

According to him, the election of the new president and the Assembly’s adoption of the draft law on the Special Court came after a lengthy period of institutional deadlock, which he described as unnecessary.

Aliçkaj said the country had been facing the risk of an even deeper political and institutional crisis. He added that recent developments, particularly the contested decision by the Specialist Chambers in The Hague concerning four former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army, may have helped political actors recognize the seriousness of the situation.

“In the end, reason and responsibility toward the state prevailed. Serbia’s efforts, along with those of other actors, to destabilize and weaken Kosovo suffered a significant setback,” he said.

Aliçkaj also highlighted the contribution of the political leaders who took part in reaching the agreement that unlocked the institutions.

He singled out Prime Minister Albin Kurti, PDK chairman Bedri Hamza, and all those who helped find a compromise. According to him, they demonstrated that cooperation is possible when the state’s interests are placed above personal and party interests.

“Opening the way for the institutions to function is an important step toward respecting the democratic will of the citizens, expressed in three electoral processes. Through them, citizens placed their trust in Prime Minister Kurti and his coalition for a new governing mandate,” Aliçkaj said.

He stressed that citizens now expect tangible results, including improved well-being, economic development, stronger democratic institutions, the rule of law, and the consolidation of the state.

“The people have expressed their trust through their vote. Now the government must justify that support through work and results,” he said.

Speaking about the new president, Aliçkaj emphasized that her academic background, professional experience, and institutional engagement could bring a more cooperative and inclusive approach to leading the presidency.

He said her priorities should include strengthening institutional unity, cooperation among political entities, and dignified representation of Kosovo on the international stage.

Aliçkaj called for particular attention to relations with the United States, which he described as Kosovo’s main strategic ally, as well as to Euro-Atlantic integration, NATO membership, and securing new international recognitions.

According to him, Justina Shiroka-Pula should be the president of all citizens, not a representative of a political force. He said she should cooperate with the government and the Assembly while maintaining the independence stipulated by the Constitution and the dignity of the institution.

“The president can play an important role in promoting dialogue between the ruling party and the opposition and in preventing further crises. Disagreements are a normal part of democracy, but they must not turn into blockades that paralyze the state,” Aliçkaj stressed.

He said the latest crisis should serve as a lesson for the necessary constitutional and legal changes that would prevent the presidential election process from being used as a means of blocking the institutions.

“The most democratic and sustainable solution, in my view, is for the president to be elected directly by the people. If this cannot be achieved soon, the rules and constitutional interpretation concerning the quorum required for the election of the president should be reviewed,” he said.

Aliçkaj described as problematic the interpretation that at least 80 deputies must be present in the final round, while 61 votes are required to elect the president. According to him, such a rule gives absent deputies the opportunity to block the functioning of the state.

“I would not call this a democratic phenomenon, but a ‘blockadocracy,’” he said.

Speaking about the functioning of the institutions after the formation of a parliamentary majority, Aliçkaj stressed that securing 61 deputies in the Assembly is not an easy process. According to him, a political force or coalition that achieves this majority must have the legitimacy and genuine ability to exercise its constitutional governing responsibilities.

He added that the rights of the opposition and non-majority communities must be fully respected, but must not be used to paralyze the institutions. Any changes, he said, must be made in accordance with the Constitution and through democratic procedures.

Regarding relations with the United States, Aliçkaj also referred to his many years of experience in Albanian-American national activism alongside Joe and Shirley DioGuardi.

He said this experience had convinced him that Kosovo is stronger when its leaders cooperate and maintain strong relations with America.

“The freedom, independence, and state-building of Kosovo were achieved through the great sacrifices of our people and the decisive support of the United States and our allies. No one should put the future of this state at risk for narrow political interests,” Aliçkaj said.

He expressed hope that the election of President Shiroka-Pula and the agreement that made it possible to emerge from the crisis would mark the beginning of a new period of stability, cooperation, and progress.

“Kosovo stands above every individual and every political party. The state and national interest must always stand above personal and party interests. May your path, our Dardanian Kosovo, be happy and glorious!” Aliçkaj concluded in comments to Bota sot.