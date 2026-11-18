Artan Hoxha on violence against Enea Gjodedja: Protesters were beaten so they would no longer take part in protests

Analyst Artan Hoxha spoke on the Prime News24 program about the violence inflicted on protester Enea Gjodedja.

According to Hoxha, protesters have been severely beaten in order to scare them from taking part in protests again.

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He said many such cases are never made public. Hoxha said Gjodedja had the courage to report the incident by contacting Agron Shehaj, leader of the Mundësia party. Otherwise, he said, the violence against the young man might not have come to light.

Hoxha added that Gjodedja should file a complaint about what happened to him.

Artan Hoxha: The police have beaten protesters as much as they could so they would no longer take part in protests.

That young man managed to contact Mr. Shehaj. When a case becomes public, it becomes a problem for the police. As for filing a complaint, the police summon the citizen to the station, and there is no reason for officers to go to the Emergency Department.

In serious cases, it is the Emergency Department that calls the police. Enea Gjodedja should also file a complaint with the Prosecution Office.