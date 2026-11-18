Scottish police call for restrictions on e-bike and e-scooter sales amid rising crime and accidents

Senior police officers in Scotland are calling for the sale of electric bicycles and scooters to be restricted or banned. The call comes amid increased use of these vehicles in criminal activity and antisocial behavior.

Police Scotland seized 1,204 illegal vehicles from January to October 2026, compared with 727 during the same period last year.

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Incidents involving electric bicycles and scooters have also risen sharply: from 1,689 in 2025 to 3,208 this year. Meanwhile, reported crimes and offenses have increased from 1,730 to 3,367.

Deputy Chief Constable Alan Waddell told the committee that seizing the vehicles alone would not stop the problem as long as they remained readily available for purchase.

Chief Inspector Scott McCarren noted that people whose vehicles are confiscated can obtain replacements the very next day. He said regulating the market is an issue that needs to be addressed.

In September, Police Scotland decided that seized vehicles would be destroyed. Previously, some were put up for auction and could end up back on the road.

Authorities have also raised concerns about riders wearing masks or covering their faces. Waddell said police powers to remove face coverings should be reviewed, but acknowledged that a blanket ban could raise human rights issues.

Scotland’s Minister for Community Safety, Kirsten Oswald, called for police powers to be expanded so they can seize and retain electric bicycles and scooters used in criminal activity or antisocial behavior.