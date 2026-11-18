In an interview in the News24 studio, journalist Artan Hoxha spoke about SPAK’s investigations into electoral crimes and the attention Sali Berisha has given to MP Sara Mila. He highlighted delays in the justice system and their consequences for the distribution of parliamentary seats.

According to Hoxha, the investigation should have been carried out in a timely manner, before the suspected individuals entered parliament. Now, he argued, the changes will not affect the political balance: even if Sara Mila leaves, the seat remains with Rama, and Klara will take her place.

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The journalist also mentioned a case from an investigation into the use of the state budget for electoral interests in the Gjocaj administrative unit. The number of people receiving social assistance, he said, rose from 110 to 320. Hoxha cited the example of an emigrant who had returned from Greece and publicly reported that he had been included on the economic assistance lists without needing it and without his knowledge.

Hoxha warned that the practice could be repeated as a new election year begins, with a budget of 10 billion euros, if citizens do not speak out and unite against pressure, as well as the use of the administration and police.