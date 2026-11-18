Marta Kos on the Serbian song at the EU concert: I expressed regret to Kurti

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said she had spoken with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti following an incident at a concert held on November 15 in Brussels as part of the European Union Enlargement Forum.

During a debate on November 17 at the Belgian Chamber of Representatives’ Committee on Foreign Affairs and European Affairs, Kos said she had expressed regret to Kurti over the performance of a Serbian nationalist song that should not have been included in the event.

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She explained that the concert’s musical group had selected the repertoire and that the European Commission, although it organized the event, had not reviewed or approved every song in advance.

Kos said the musicians had been given general guidance on the kind of music requested, but no approval had been sought for each performance. She added that she was very sorry about what had happened and stressed that Kosovo deserved—and would receive—the European Union’s full support.

The concert, held on November 15 under the title “Melodies of Unity: Harmonies from Europe’s Crossroads,” featured music from countries involved in the EU enlargement process. The repertoire also included the melody of the Serbian song “Oj Kosovo, Kosovo.”

The song makes territorial claims to Kosovo and expresses opposition to giving it up. Only the melody was played onstage, without the lyrics, while the song’s name appeared on a screen, according to accounts from attendees.

The performance prompted reactions from representatives of Kosovo’s government and opposition, as well as members of the European Parliament, who sought clarification on how the repertoire had been selected.

Marko Hatlak, the Slovenian musician from the band Kapobanda that performed the song, later apologized in a statement published on social media.

Hatlak said the song’s inclusion had been an unintentional mistake and that he was unaware of its historical and political context.

Kosovo did not participate in the event held in Brussels, where European affairs expert Donika Emini was present.

Emini said she did not believe the selection of the Serbian melody had resulted from carelessness. In her view, the organizers should have given greater consideration to the region’s historical and political sensitivities.

She stressed that the concern was not the use of the Serbian language, but the territorial claims to Kosovo contained in the song’s lyrics.

According to Emini, the incident raises broader questions about the European Union’s approach to Kosovo, particularly at a time when Pristina and Brussels are trying to improve relations after tensions in recent years.

Emini warned that the incident could have a significant impact and damage not only the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia, but also the overall climate of relations between Pristina and Brussels.

The European Union mediates the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue and calls on both sides to implement the agreements reached to normalize relations.

The process has been stalled in recent years. Kosovo and Serbia have not held a high-level meeting since September 2023.