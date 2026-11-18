NIH calls for an investigation into Fauci’s involvement in the study that rejected the COVID-19 lab-leak theory

Anthony Fauci’s role in a key study from the pandemic period is once again under scrutiny in the United States. Fauci, the White House’s former chief health adviser, may have been involved in preparing the publication without being listed as an author.

National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Jay Bhattacharya has asked the journal Nature Medicine to launch an independent review of the possible contributions of Fauci, former NIH Director Francis Collins and British scientist Jeremy Farrar. The request concerns suspicions that they helped draft the paper without being named among its authors, the Daily Mail reports.

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The publication in question, “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2,” appeared in March 2020. It stated that the available scientific evidence did not support the claim that the virus had been deliberately created or modified in a laboratory.

Documents cited in a letter obtained by German media outlet WELT show that Farrar organized a conference call on February 1, 2020, attended by Fauci, Collins and several of the scientists who signed the paper.

According to the materials reviewed, Fauci and Collins received and discussed preliminary versions of the study. Farrar, meanwhile, was involved in coordinating its drafting and circulation and made at least one direct change to the text.

The official list of authors includes Kristian Andersen, Andrew Rambaut, Ian Lipkin, Edward Holmes and Robert Garry.

The NIH is asking Nature Medicine to assess whether the alleged contributions violated transparency and scientific ethics rules, and whether the publication requires correction or retraction.

During the first months of the pandemic, the study was widely cited by public health officials, politicians and the media to counter the hypothesis that COVID-19 had emerged from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. Fauci also referred to the paper during a White House briefing in April 2020, amid a discussion about the virus’s origins.

The debate has fueled political disputes in the United States for years. Republican investigators have alleged that Fauci and Collins influenced the study to undermine the lab-leak theory, while the scientists involved in the publication have rejected those accusations.

Testifying before a House committee investigating the pandemic, co-author Kristian Andersen denied that Fauci had asked him to write the paper with the aim of ruling out the lab hypothesis. He said the initial discussions were intended to examine different scientific possibilities.

The request for an investigation, however, does not prove that Fauci was a hidden author or that the study’s findings were falsified. The aim is to determine whether any potential contributions were disclosed and whether they met the criteria for scientific authorship.