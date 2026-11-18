Released from prison and celebrating with his family, he is accused of stabbing a 42-year-old man to death in the US

A family gathering in South Carolina, organized to mark a man’s release from federal prison, ended with one person dead.

Cedrick Cunningham, 50, was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of Andre Smith, 42, as well as illegal possession of a firearm. According to U.S. media, an argument broke out between them during the celebration and escalated into a fight. Authorities suspect Cunningham stabbed Smith.

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Smith left the scene in his vehicle, but on Saturday he was found in the Hopkins area, inside the car, with a severe chest wound. The Richland County Coroner’s Office confirmed his identity and said he had died at the scene.

Court documents state that Cunningham had just completed a 10-year federal sentence imposed in 2019 after he pleaded guilty to a firearms-related offense.

His record also included previous drug cases. In September 2018, he was found with cocaine, marijuana and crack, as well as a .380-caliber pistol and ammunition.

In 2023, Cunningham petitioned the court for compassionate release, but his request was denied. In his letter, he said he wanted to be close to his three children, who, he said, had graduated from college, and to care for his elderly parents.

He had asked for the chance to start a new life in society, saying that his time in prison had helped him change and become a better citizen.

After the incident, Cunningham was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Authorities are investigating to establish the full circumstances of the killing.