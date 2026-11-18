After nearly 40 years, parents convicted of torturing and killing their 4-year-old daughter in France

The parents of Inass Touloub, the four-year-old who was found dead near a motorway in 1987, have been sentenced to prison for the severe abuse inflicted on her. The case, which shocked France, took a new turn nearly four decades later.

Halima El Bakhti, the girl’s 72-year-old mother, was found guilty of torture and acts of barbarity that caused the child’s death, without intent to kill, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Ahmed Touloub, her 74-year-old father, received a 15-year sentence as an accomplice to the crime.

Të lidhura None found

Inass was found on August 11, 1987, in the Loir-et-Cher department. Her body bore numerous signs of abuse, including human bite marks, broken bones and burns inflicted with an iron.

For around 30 years, the girl remained unidentified and was buried in an unmarked grave near where her body was discovered. She was known as “the Little Martyr of the A10”; her photograph was displayed in public places, and appeals to identify her were circulated in more than 30 countries.

Her identity was established in 2018, when DNA from her brother, collected during an investigation into another case, was found to match Inass’s. The result made it possible to arrest her parents.

At the trial, prosecutor Anais Allio said that the violence had affected every part of the little girl’s body. She also recalled the strong reaction to the autopsy images, which she described as unbearable.

The jury found that the mother’s judgment had been impaired at the time of her daughter’s death. This circumstance contributed to a sentence below the maximum possible.