Trump meets Imelda Marcos in Manila and tells her “We love you,” after knowing her for more than 40 years

In Manila, U.S. President Donald Trump met with 97-year-old Imelda Marcos, the Philippines’ former first lady and the wife of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

During their greeting, Trump told her, “We love you,” recalling their relationship, which goes back more than four decades.

Të lidhura None found

The meeting took place at the Malacañang presidential palace. There, the U.S. president also held talks with Imelda’s son, the current president of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Trump and the Marcos family have known each other since the 1980s, when he was working in New York real estate.

Imelda Marcos is the widow of Ferdinand Marcos Sr., who ruled the Philippines for many years. He was ousted from power in 1986 after a popular uprising brought his regime to an end.

The Marcos family has returned to power through Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who is currently serving as president.

Trump’s visit to Manila was accompanied by protests: hundreds of people took to the capital’s streets, burned American flags and chanted slogans against the U.S. president.

Demonstrators gathered near the presidential palace to oppose the meeting between Trump and the Philippine president. They accused Washington of exploiting their country. The protest was part of ongoing opposition to U.S. political and military influence in the Philippines.