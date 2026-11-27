EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said that Albania could conclude its accession negotiations with the European Union next year and become part of the bloc by 2030, if progress on reforms continues and the support of the member states is secured. At a press conference in Tirana, Kos said that if the process proceeds as expected, Albania could be close to concluding the negotiations next year. After that, she added, the member states will begin drafting the Accession Treaty. “We have stated that Albania could conclude all the negotiation chapters if there are results on reforms and if the member states give the green light. If these things happen, around this time next year, we could be close to the end of the negotiations. The next step will be that, once around half of the chapters have been closed, the member states will establish the working group for the accession treaty. If everything proceeds as it should, it could be signed in 2028, which means that, depending on the ratification process and the vision of your government and citizens, Albania could become an EU member state by 2030,” Kos said. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Edi Rama stated that the accession process does not have a set date, since progress toward membership depends not only on Albania fulfilling the reforms, but also on the agreement of the 27 member states at every stage of the process. He highlighted as an important development the fact that this year’s progress report contains, for the first time, a reference to the start of preparations for Albania’s Accession Treaty with the EU next year. “EU membership is not like an education with a set date, where you go to school, finish high school, then enter university, graduate and receive your diploma—provided, of course, that you do your homework properly. EU membership does not have a date, never has, and never has had one for anyone. Because on one side there is you, and on the other side there are 27 others who must agree at every stage of the process, regardless of whether you have done your homework. For example, during these years under my leadership, there was a European Commission that began its mandate with the declaration that for the next five years we would not consider taking anyone into account for EU enlargement. Or Albania had what I call three years of humiliation, when the European Commission certified that we had done our homework and one country said no. So this is a process which, as far as we are concerned, must be seen as a unique golden opportunity, a blessing for us and for every country with a European perspective, to bring out the best in ourselves and build the state that citizens need and that we were unable to build over 500 years. Today we are doing so thanks to this process. Naturally, membership brings many other benefits, but in the meantime we have no alternative other than to improve, by completing our tasks, everything connected with the state in this country. Do not forget that North Macedonia has been a candidate for 20 years, many years ahead of us, and yet it is behind us. When we began this journey with our first government, we were last. We were told that Serbia and Montenegro were in the lead. Today Montenegro is very close, while Serbia is far behind us. Asking for a date means not understanding how the process works. Dates can be set as objectives, but they can shift because there are 27 countries that must agree at every step. If we have achieved something unique by opening all the chapters in record time, it is because we have done our homework, but also because all 27 were ready to say that the task had been completed. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the Commission. For the first time in the history of these years, this year’s progress report contains the phrase ‘the beginning of preparations for Albania’s accession treaty with the EU next year.’ So we are closer than ever, but every day we must work as if we are farther away than ever,” Rama said.

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