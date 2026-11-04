2026 Progress Report: Albania advances in aligning monetary policy with the EU

2026 Progress Report: Albania advances in aligning monetary policy with the EU

The European Commission has noted Albania’s progress in aligning its monetary policy legislation with European Union rules, according to the 2026 Progress Report published this Wednesday.

The document highlights, in particular, the high level of alignment with the EU acquis on prohibiting privileged access by the public sector to financial institutions.

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The report also says Albania’s legal framework is aligned with the EU acquis on central bank independence and the prohibition of monetary financing of the public sector.

“On monetary policy, Albania has a high level of alignment with the EU acquis regarding the prohibition of privileged access by the public sector to financial institutions. Legislation is aligned with the EU acquis on central bank independence and the prohibition of monetary financing of the public sector,” the cited section of the report says.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 17:48

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