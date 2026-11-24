Protesters march in Tirana after rally outside Prime Minister’s Office: We will continue until Rama’s resignation

After the rally outside the Prime Minister’s Office, protesters continued their march through Tirana, taking the protest from the government headquarters to the main streets of the capital.

For 178 days, citizens have been protesting and demanding the removal of Prime Minister Edi Rama and his government.

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During the march, they declared that they will not back down and called on citizens to mobilize and turn out en masse for the national protest announced for November 28.

Protesters say they will continue the rallies and marches until their demands are met, while considering November 28 an important date.