Vetëvendosje Movement MP Krenare Çerkini has asked that Kosovo’s institutions participate and represent the country in upcoming European Union enlargement forums.

She announced on Facebook that she presented this request in the Committee for European Integration, during the meeting with EU ambassador in Kosovo Dirk Schuebel and representatives of the European delegation.

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Çerkini requested a clear commitment that Kosovo will be invited to upcoming enlargement forums, as well as to meetings for EU programs in which the country also participates.

During the meeting, the incident at the opening concert of the Enlargement Forum in Brussels was also discussed. Çerkini asked to know what steps the European Commission has taken after expressing regret and what measures will be put in place to avoid the repetition of such events.

One of the other issues raised was the Reform Agenda. The MP asked the European Commission to give priority to drafts awaiting its comments and to set clear deadlines for their return.

According to Çerkini, this would give the Assembly the opportunity to examine the reforms carefully and would help Kosovo meet the conditions for benefiting from funds within the deadline of December 31.