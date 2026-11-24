Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of the Republic of Kosovo, Fëllanza Podrimja, held a meeting with Florian Habler, State Secretary for Political Coordination and International Affairs in the State Ministry of Baden-Württemberg.

The discussion focused on strengthening ties between Kosovo and the German state, especially on expanding the economic partnership and creating new opportunities for cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

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The parties also addressed the contribution of the Kosovar diaspora in Baden-Württemberg, which serves as an important link between Kosovo and this state.

In conclusion, Podrimja thanked the State Secretary, Florian Haßler, for the reception and expressed readiness to further advance the partnership between the Republic of Kosovo and Baden-Württemberg.