Klekovski aims to make oncology treatments available at other hospitals across the country

Klekovski aims to make oncology treatments available at other hospitals across the country

Some treatments currently provided at the Oncology Clinic are also intended to become available at other hospitals across the country. Health Minister Sasho Klekovski presents this as a way to address shortages of therapies, diagnostic equipment and medical staff, as well as long waits—problems that have prompted efforts to decentralize oncology services.

According to Klekovski, the Oncology Clinic should retain its role as the central hospital for treatment, while some therapies need to be offered closer to where patients live. The minister openly acknowledged that the initiative faces opposition both within the Oncology Clinic and at some of the clinical hospitals where it is expected to be implemented.

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Not all patients support distributing health services among other institutions. Some believe that the highest-quality oncology care is available only at the Oncology Clinic. The Hema-Onko Association had also called for cancer patients to continue receiving treatment at the clinic in the Clinical Center, expressing concern that decentralization would affect the quality and effectiveness of treatment.

Despite these views, Klekovski remains determined to test the effectiveness of the model. He said work is underway to register and approve activities at several hospitals outside the Oncology Clinic over the next 3 months, with a specific focus on radiotherapy and how it will be delivered.

The number of people affected by cancer has risen this year, particularly breast cancer, with around 1,000 new cases recorded this year. The high number of cases is linked to insufficient screening and a lack of early diagnosis.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 17:46

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