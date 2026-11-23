March continues in Tirana, as citizens protest against Rama for 177 days: The people will speak on November 28

Citizens continued their march through the streets of Tirana on Monday as part of a protest against the government and Prime Minister Edi Rama that has been underway for 177 days. Chanting “Rama, resign,” protesters marched through the capital, demanding the departure of the prime minister and his government.

During the gathering, they also repeated the message, “On the 28th, Rama knows what to do,” warning of a larger protest on Independence Day. Participants urged citizens from all cities in Albania, as well as Albanians in the Diaspora, to join the protest announced for November 28.

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Protesters said they were determined to continue their resistance, describing the upcoming gathering as an important moment to convey their demands to the government. The march in Tirana continues with chants against Edi Rama, while organizers aim to mobilize as many people as possible for the November 28 protest.