Zajkova appeals to citizens to support petition for introduction of electronic bracelet in Macedonia

The leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Monika Zajkova, called on citizens to sign a petition seeking the introduction of an additional measure to monitor people who commit violence.

The initiative, launched yesterday following a request from citizens, envisages the use of an electronic bracelet to track perpetrators of violence.

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According to the petition, the device would warn the victim and notify the authorities if the abuser comes closer than the distance prescribed by law.

So far, the petition has secured just over 530 signatures.