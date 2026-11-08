Justina Shiroka Pula commemorates 14 British soldiers who fell in Kosovo

Justina Shiroka Pula commemorates 14 British soldiers who fell in Kosovo

On the United Kingdom’s Remembrance Day, Kosovo President Justina Shiroka Pula honored 14 British soldiers who lost their lives while serving in Kosovo as part of NATO’s peacekeeping mission, KFOR.

Those accompanying the president at the ceremony included British Ambassador to Kosovo Jonathan Hargreaves, representatives of the diplomatic corps, KFOR Commander Major General Roberto Vergori, Defense Minister Ejup Maqedonci, and Kosovo Security Force Commander Lieutenant General Bashkim Jashari.

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Shiroka Pula expressed her deep gratitude for the contribution and sacrifice of the British soldiers. She emphasized that Kosovo would remember the United Kingdom’s support and their dedication.

The president also underscored the importance of the soldiers’ sacrifice, which helped ensure peace and security in Kosovo.

Through its institutions, Kosovo continues to remember and honor all those who contributed to its efforts for peace and security.


Shtuar 8.11.2026 14:01

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