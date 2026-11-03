Without majority MPs, review of energy bill and Competition Authority report blocked

The absence of representatives from the parliamentary majority left the Committee on Economy, Industry, Entrepreneurship, Trade and Innovation without a quorum, preventing it from reviewing in principle the draft Law on Energy Efficiency and hearing a report on the situation at the Kosovo Competition Authority. The meeting is continuing with opposition MPs, while members of the governing coalition had requested by email that it be postponed just 15 minutes before it was due to begin.

Arben Mustafa, chair of the Committee, described the last-minute request as irresponsible and unserious. He explained that third parties had also been invited to report and that the media had been informed about the meeting.

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Presenting the items scheduled for discussion, Mustafa said the agenda included an initial review of Draft Law No. 11/L-020 on energy efficiency. According to him, the minister had been unable to present the bill to the Committee last week after notifying it that she was absent for health reasons. This time, its consideration was prevented by the absence of Committee members.

Another item on the agenda was a report from members of the Kosovo Competition Authority on the institution’s situation. Mustafa criticized MPs from the Vetëvendosje Movement, accusing them of avoiding discussion of the problems raised concerning the Authority.

The Committee chair stressed that every MP has a duty to enable parliamentary oversight. He described the Competition Authority as an important institution and emphasized the need to ensure that the law is respected in every institution.

In Mustafa’s assessment, the majority’s absence shows a lack of willingness to address problems at the Competition Authority. He said that avoiding confrontation would not bring a solution and warned that they would insist that the reported irregularities be discussed by the Committee. According to him, the Kosovo Assembly must urgently address these problems.

Regarding the concerns raised, Mustafa said the Committee on Economy had received numerous documents, letters and pieces of evidence that raise serious questions about the functioning of the Competition Authority.

He singled out a letter received on October 16, 2026, from two members of the Competition Authority, Kaltrina Sela and Nafie Osdautaj. According to Mustafa, they claim they have been prevented from carrying out their roles at the institution and allege that the Authority’s chair, Naime Bunjaku-Isufi, has committed legal violations.