Electoral reform/ Venice Commission responds to Parliament: We will bring two experts on November 25 to discuss the law on party financing

The Venice Commission has responded to Parliament Speaker Niko Peleshi’s request for legal expertise on the Law on the Financing of Political Parties.

The Commission announced that two experts will visit Tirana on November 25. They will hold a working visit with the Special Commission on Electoral Reform.

Të lidhura None found

Niko Peleshi has invited the experts to discuss the progress of the draft law on the financing of political parties and how the Venice Commission’s recommendations have been reflected.

The request for expertise follows the opinion the Venice Commission adopted on June 17 this year on the draft law “On the Financing of Political Parties.”

The experts assessed the draft but also included criticisms and recommendations in their opinion. These included strengthening measures against concealed or indirect financing, given that economic and social activity in Albania continues to rely on cash transactions. The Commission also suggested that parties report twice during the electoral process.

Another recommendation was to strengthen the role of the Central Election Commission in overseeing and auditing the financing of political parties.

The Democratic Party has submitted its proposals for the reform. It calls for the country to become a single electoral constituency, with a nationwide proportional system and fully open lists.

The Democrats also propose open lists for municipal council members, equal representation of the governing majority and the opposition in Central Election Commission decision-making, a review of diaspora voting, and an electoral threshold that would not penalize small parties. The DP also calls for a runoff election under a technical government, while opposing electronic voting and counting.

The DP also wants the use of state resources during election campaigns to be prohibited. The opposition proposes fines, criminal penalties and even the removal of the mandate for candidates who benefit from such resources, as well as declaring elections invalid when violations affect the result.

The Commission, established in November 2025, has a mandate through the end of this month. Discussions are continuing as the May 9, 2027 local elections approach, while several key reform issues have yet to be addressed.

The Socialist Party, for its part, has made urgent changes to the Electoral Code related to territorial reform a priority, particularly the formula for electing municipal council members.

Regarding the Democrats’ call for a nationwide proportional system, the Socialists have said they are open to discussion. As an alternative, they have proposed reducing the number of members of parliament to 101. The SP stresses that changing the electoral system requires broader debate, as it would entail amending the country’s Constitution.