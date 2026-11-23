In a social media post, former Socialist MP Plarent Ndreca responded to his expulsion from the Socialist Party, accusing Prime Minister Edi Rama of violating the party’s statutes and bypassing its structures to impose a political decision against him.

Ndreca described the recent meetings of the National Assembly and the Tirana Assembly as “a disgrace for the Socialist Party,” accusing Rama of putting himself above the party and insulting socialists who disagreed with his positions.

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“The recent meetings of the National Assembly and the Tirana Assembly were a disgrace for the Socialist Party of Albania. The party went back 35 years, right to the time of the whistles against Dritëro…

The socialists put Edi Rama there to lead them, not to insult them. With the calm and patience befitting a party leader, he could have listened to why they did not stand with him during the protests. But he lashed out at them, called them ‘a**holes’ and put himself above the party,” Ndreca wrote in his post, challenging the prime minister to run in the elections himself instead of seeking the support of the party’s structures.

“But if he thinks he is bigger than the party, why does he convene the assemblies? Why call the socialists together if he calls them ‘a**holes’ and can’t listen to their ‘bulls**t’? Why not run in the elections alone? Why not get the votes himself?” he wrote.

Ndreca also commented on the process behind his expulsion, claiming that the relevant party structures had made no decision and that he had not been told of any violation of the statutes.

According to him, his clash with the prime minister was also prompted by his work as a lawyer for Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj and his public presentation of the defense team’s positions in Veliaj’s case, including claims submitted to the Strasbourg Court.

“I did my job as a lawyer by publicly conveying the positions of Erion Veliaj’s international defense team, including claims concerning Edi Rama’s actions as prime minister, which were submitted to the Strasbourg Court. These are legal claims, to be decided by the court—not the prime minister or the Socialist Party Assembly,” the former MP wrote.

Ndreca also addressed the meeting between Minister Toni Gogu and Erion Veliaj at Fier prison. He said he had publicly shared only his client’s written account and that he believed what Veliaj had said.

“I have said it before, and I’ll say it again. You cannot shake me, dictate to me or impress me. As long as Erion Veliaj wants me to be his lawyer, I will stand by him and defend his interests with all my commitment… But from today, I will also be a socialist who does not keep quiet and does not abandon the freedom he believes in,” he concluded.

Ndreca’s full post:

Dear friends,

Dear socialists,

Anyone who has followed my public statements closely must have understood that I have tried to keep my work as Erion Veliaj’s lawyer separate from my positions as a socialist. As a lawyer, I have faithfully conveyed the defense team’s positions in the Veliaj case. As a socialist, a former Socialist Party MP, a candidate on its list and political leader of Tirana’s Unit 14, I chose to hold back.

But restraint has its limits, and they were crossed when the prime minister used the party leader’s podium twice to punish me politically for the positions I have taken in the course of my profession.

That is why today I am speaking to you as a socialist, too.

First, about the party and its statutes.

The recent meetings of the National Assembly and the Tirana Assembly were a disgrace for the Socialist Party of Albania. The party went back 35 years, right to the time of the whistles against Dritëro.

The socialists put Edi Rama there to lead them, not to insult them. With the calm and patience befitting a party leader, he could have listened to why they did not stand with him during the protests. But he lashed out at them, called them “a**holes” and put himself above the party. But if he thinks he is bigger than the party, why does he convene the assemblies? Why call the socialists together if he calls them “a**holes” and can’t listen to their “bulls**t”? Why not run in the elections alone? Why not get the votes himself?

He spoke about me at the National Assembly. He took it upon himself to exercise powers that do not belong to him and violated the statutes he, as party leader, should have been the first to uphold. The Assembly made no decision to expel me from “this house,” as he calls it. On Saturday, for the second time, Edi Rama tried to impose such a decision himself, bypassing the structures whose role is to keep every socialist within the bounds of the statutes.

But what violation of the statutes have I committed? Nobody named even one.

I did my job as a lawyer by publicly conveying the positions of Erion Veliaj’s international defense team, including claims concerning Edi Rama’s actions as prime minister, which were submitted to the Strasbourg Court. These are legal claims, to be decided by the court—not the prime minister or the Socialist Party Assembly.

But since when has membership in the Socialist Party been conditional on always agreeing with its leader? Since when has disagreeing with him become a violation of the statutes, and practicing law grounds for political punishment? Edi Rama has the right to challenge the defense’s claims with arguments, but not to replace engaging with them with political attacks on the lawyer who presents them.

I have not allowed my political affiliation to dictate whom I defend as a lawyer, and I will not allow my profession to dictate my political affiliation. This is not just my issue, but that of every socialist who believes the Socialist Party is an association of free people, where the statutes stand above the leader’s will—not the other way around.

Second, about my role in relation to Tirana Municipality.

Since the prime minister brought rumors circulating in the corridors of his political circle to the party podium—and it seems that lately many people have been whispering false information in his ear—I will not say he “lies like a pig,” but one thing is certain: nothing he said is true.

As political leader of Unit 14, I have sent written reports to the municipality and the government about problems raised with me by residents of the area. I did so because it is my duty to give a voice to the people who turn to me. The party’s structures, in accordance with its statutes, decide whether I continue in this role. When I am notified of a decision in accordance with the statutes—or when the Socialist Party is registered in the land registry as Edi Rama’s private property—I will respect it.

As for appointments and dismissals at Tirana Municipality, I have neither appointed nor dismissed anyone, and I cannot do so even if I wanted to. Erion Veliaj made those decisions and is responsible for them. But if Edi Rama wants to establish the wishes of his “comrade” (as he called him at the closed assembly), he can go and ask him himself. Not at night and wearing a hat, but openly, in broad daylight.

Third, about my “lie” concerning Toni Gogu’s meeting with Erion Veliaj.

At the National Assembly, Edi Rama said that I had lied and distorted what was said at the meeting between Toni Gogu and Erion Veliaj.

But what did I distort? Erion Veliaj gave me his account in writing. I shared it publicly, saying that it was his account. I never said I was there or that I had heard the conversation myself. In any case, I fully believe what he told me.

If Edi Rama says I distorted my client’s account, let him identify which word I added, removed or changed the meaning of. If he disputes Erion Veliaj’s account itself, let him say what evidence he is relying on. Was he at the meeting? Did he know about it beforehand? Did he instruct the minister? Anyone who speaks with such certainty should be able to tell us where that certainty comes from.

Erion Veliaj has requested an investigation into his claims that the minister blackmailed and threatened him on behalf of the prime minister. The prime minister could have initiated a government investigation or, as leader of the majority, supported a parliamentary inquiry. But he remained silent about the request for an investigation.

And now, about me.

I am a socialist because I believe in democracy, the rule of law, solidarity and progress. I believe in a political family with a history, sustained by its people. The socialists who raised Edi Rama to where he is are my friends, comrades and colleagues. They are neither serfs, nor slaves, nor soldiers.

Of course, I am also a lawyer, and until yesterday, in Edi Rama’s eyes, I was exceptional. Today, now that circumstances have changed—not because of anything I did—I apparently am not so exceptional. It seems that even Erion’s lawyer is expected to fall in line with the party. The party apparently has to appoint Erion’s doctor, too, and tell him how to operate on his leg.

I have said it before, and I’ll say it again. You cannot shake me, dictate to me or impress me. As long as Erion Veliaj wants me to be his lawyer, I will stand by him and defend his interests with all my commitment.

That is what my professional oath, my solidarity as a socialist and the human call I hear from the living and the dead of the places where my roots lie demand of me.

But from today, I will also be a socialist who does not keep quiet and does not abandon the freedom he believes in.