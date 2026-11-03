The three executions in Shkodër this summer / Police close to solving the cases: Father and son were shot because they knew about the killing of Aleksandër…

Shkodër local police are very close to solving two murders committed in Dukagjin this summer. A few days ago, Shkodër local police chief Dashamir Spaho confirmed this.

On July 11, Aleksandër Koçeku was shot inside his four-wheel-drive vehicle and killed at the scene. According to his cousin, the murder was motivated by a blood feud.

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Less than two months later, another murder took place just 10 km away. Lekë Gjoni, 57, and his elderly father, Prelë Gjoni, were shot in a hail of bullets, while another person was wounded but managed to survive.

The two grave incidents were almost identical in the methods used to carry out the killings and the perpetrators’ actions, raising suspicions that they may be connected.

According to sources, Shkodër police have confirmed that the two murders are linked.

The investigation team is also reported to be on the trail of the suspected perpetrators, while those who ordered the two murders may not be in Albania. There are therefore strong suspicions that both cases involved contract killings.

Following the murder of Aleksandër Koçeku, police strongly suspect that Lekë Gjoni, who was killed with his father less than two months later, may have been involved in the Koçeku case, though not directly.

There are suspicions that Lekë Gjoni may have known about Aleksandër Koçeku’s murder and may have spoken about it, which could have led to his killing.

Shkodër police have secured evidence pointing to the perpetrators in both murders. The investigation team is also waiting for the full extraction of the conversations on victim Lekë Gjoni’s cellphone to uncover more about the two serious crimes.

The suspected perpetrators have not yet been formally sought, but Shkodër police are expected to conclude the operation to solve the two murders soon.