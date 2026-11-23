Zelensky: Ukraine sank a Russian corvette in Libya with seven naval drones; a cargo ship was also hit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces carried out a naval drone strike on a Russian military vessel at the military port of Benghazi, in eastern Libya.

He said the main target was the Russian corvette “Merkury,” which was sunk, while other vessels were also hit during the operation.

Të lidhura None found

In a statement posted on X today, Zelensky said the attack was carried out using seven Ukrainian-made naval drones.

“Merkury” is considered one of the newest ships in the Russian fleet. The corvette entered service in 2023, during the war in Ukraine.

“We are continuing our operations in the designated waters. We are responding to Russian aggression and developing Ukrainian weapons,” Zelensky said.

The Russian cargo ship MV Angara was also damaged in the attack. The Ukrainian president claimed that Moscow used the vessel to transport weapons. He said a Ka-27 military helicopter was also destroyed in the same operation.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the other defense agencies that took part in the operation, which he described as an exemplary response to Russia’s war.

“The objectives we had set were achieved,” he said.

The Associated Press reported that powerful explosions were heard early Sunday at the Benghazi naval base. Local residents said they saw flames and smoke rising from the military area.

Two Libyan military officials told the AP that the “Merkury” corvette had been attacked by Ukrainian naval drones. According to preliminary assessments by Libyan authorities, six drones headed toward the vessel; four were intercepted, while two hit their target.

The Russian corvette was in port to refuel and take on equipment under a cooperation agreement with the government that controls eastern Libya.

Following the incident, Libyan authorities said they would conduct a joint investigation with Russia to determine the circumstances, source and perpetrators of the attack.