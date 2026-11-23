Zhaneta Beqiri, the former director general of Tirana’s kindergartens and nurseries, responded on Monday after being dismissed by Mayor Erion Veliaj.

In a lengthy post on Facebook, she reviewed her more than 11 years at the helm of the institution, rejecting any connection between her departure and the audit by the Supreme State Audit Institution. Beqiri clarified that the audit was not the reason for her dismissal and that the decision was linked to other reasons, unrelated to the institution’s fulfillment of its duties or her work as its director to date.

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Beqiri, who took up the post in August 2015, said she was closing this chapter with gratitude and pride in the work accomplished.

Full post:

In August 2015, I was entrusted with a special responsibility: the care, nurturing and education of Tirana’s children. Today, after more than eleven years, I am closing this chapter with gratitude, pride in the work we have done, and respect for all the colleagues with whom I shared this journey.

Leading a public institution is, above all, a responsibility to citizens, whose trust is earned through hard work, professionalism, transparency and honesty.

Over these years, with commitment, responsibility and professionalism, I have worked hard to transform the institution’s culture and its approach to service, in the interest of helping children fully develop their potential.

Today, 2,333 employees of the DPÇK care for around 13,000 children every day, providing them with a safe environment, quality services and education using modern methods.

Beyond the figures and results, what I value most is the relationship we have built with thousands of families in Tirana. I thank every parent and citizen for their trust and appreciation over the years.

Every achievement was made possible by the people I have had the privilege of working with. I thank every teacher, educator, assistant, specialist, and DPÇK employee. You are the true strength of this institution.

I want to make clear to everyone that there is no connection between the Supreme State Audit Institution’s audit and my dismissal. The audit was not the cause; I am the consequence of other reasons that have nothing to do with the fulfillment of the institution’s duties or my own as its director to date!

I leave with the conviction that a leader’s work is measured by the standards they set and by the people who will carry the work forward.

Positions are temporary. Dedication to people and the value of the work done remain.

With respect and gratitude to each of you,

Zhaneta Beqiri.