Waitz asks Kos for diplomatic engagement on the issue between North Macedonia and Bulgaria

During the presentation of the enlargement package to the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET), rapporteur for North Macedonia Thomas Waitz asked European Commissioner Marta Kos to engage diplomatically in resolving the issue between North Macedonia and Bulgaria.

Waitz cited the way Croatia and Montenegro are addressing their bilateral issues as an example. He thanked Prime Minister Plenković and Prime Minister Spajić for holding talks, meeting at the same table and finding solutions. According to him, bilateral disputes should in no way hinder progress in the accession process.

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He said this case shows how similar issues can be addressed through dialogue in other countries as well, including North Macedonia.

Waitz pointed out that some of the bilateral issues are already at the European level and concern the inclusion of minorities, meaning the constitutional changes must be implemented. However, he said the deadlock can be overcome only if the governments of Bulgaria and North Macedonia sit down and talk. Stressing that the motivation for this is not always high, he called on Kos to make diplomatic efforts in this direction.

Earlier, Kos had presented the 2026 enlargement package, which includes the European Commission’s reports on the ten countries that are candidates for EU membership. She stressed that each candidate can join the group of countries moving forward rapidly and that the EU is encouraging all of them to choose this path.

Regarding North Macedonia, Kos said the government is demonstrating commitment to reforms and the reform agenda. She stated that the European Commission would continue to support the country on its path toward the EU and that the aim remains to open the first cluster as soon as the conditions are met. According to her, North Macedonia must complete the constitutional changes, as stipulated in the conclusions of the Council of 18 July 2022, and the next step now depends on the country.