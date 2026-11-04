Kos calls on North Macedonia to implement constitutional amendments

Kos calls on North Macedonia to implement constitutional amendments

Implementing the constitutional amendments remains an obligation that North Macedonia must fulfill, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said today. At a press conference, she recalled that the conditions were clearly set out in the conclusions of the EU Council of July 18, 2022.

Presenting the European Commission’s progress report on candidate countries today to the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Kos praised North Macedonia’s commitment to EU reforms under the reform agenda. She said the country must now show the same determination to move forward on its European path.

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The commissioner said the European Commission would continue to support North Macedonia on its path to EU membership. She explained that the aim remains to open the first cluster as soon as the conditions are met, stressing that the next step is up to North Macedonia.

Kos also noted progress in the technical work on the opening benchmarks for Cluster 1.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 17:01

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