VMRO-DPMNE says €663 million has been earmarked for capital investments in 2027, including road and railway projects.

According to the party’s announcement, the budget provides 40.8 billion denars for capital investments. The funds are intended to support infrastructure projects and improve living and working conditions for citizens.

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Some of the investment will be channelled through the Public Enterprise for State Roads, which has planned an additional 18 billion denars. More than 12 billion denars of that amount will be used to build the Tetovo–Gostivar, Gostivar–Bukojçan and Prilep–Bitola motorway sections, which are part of strategic Corridors 8 and 10d.

Work will also continue on the Kičevo–Ohrid, Kičevo–Bukojçan and Skopje–Blace motorway sections. These routes are considered important for regional connectivity, road safety, and facilitating the movement of goods and services.

Railways are also included in the budget plans: 6.2 billion denars have been allocated to the sector, nearly 54% more than a year earlier. The funding will go toward continuing construction of the Beljakovce–Kriva Palanka line, with work also planned on the Kriva Palanka–Bulgarian border section.

Investments are also planned for municipal infrastructure and environmental protection. According to VMRO-DPMNE, projects for water treatment plants in Skopje, Tetovo and Bitola will continue, while similar work is planned in Veles, Štip and Vinica.