Shpëtim Hajdaraj, son of LDK activist Smajl Hajdaraj, is calling for politically motivated murders to be solved. He recalled the attack in which Sebahate Tolaj and Isuf Haklaj were killed.

In a Facebook post, Hajdaraj said they were killed because of their work investigating political murders in the Dukagjin region.

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He called on institutions to take decisive action to solve the cases and bring those responsible to justice. In his view, delivering justice for the victims and their families is an obligation of the state.

In his post, Hajdaraj remembered Sebahate Tolaj and Isuf Haklaj at Demë Tolaj’s oda, also mentioning Smajl, Tahir, Besim, Bekim and Ukë. Tolaj and Haklaj, former KLA fighters and investigative police officers, were killed in an attack while investigating political murders in Dukagjin.

He wrote that the perpetrators and those who ordered the killings proved more powerful than the state, and that the murders were intended to intimidate anyone who might investigate these cases.

Hajdaraj stressed that the state must show this threat will not remain a reality and must not repeat its previous approach. He called for determined action to solve the murders and bring those responsible to justice.

According to him, justice is an obligation to the victims, their families and the state itself.