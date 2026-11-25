Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said the election of the new president, Justina Shiroka-Pula, gives the country full institutional stability for the next four years.

In a post, he said the draft of the new government program is expected to be ready next week. According to Kurti, the document will summarize and elaborate on the commitments with which Vetëvendosje Movement won the elections again.

Të lidhura None found

Kurti also listed the results of his second government, which he described as Kosovo’s and its citizens’ main achievements in recent years.

In his message, he noted that Kurti 1, formed in 2020, remained in office for only four months, of which 51 days were spent exercising full powers. Kurti 3 lasted seven months and two days, with 77 days spent exercising full powers, while Kurti 4 began work on September 13, 2026. According to him, the main achievements were made during the Kurti 2 government.