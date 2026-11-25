Guxo member Luan Gacaferi has responded to comments Nasim Haradinaj directed at LDK MP Vjosa Osmani. Haradinaj had told her: “She should talk about her own father, though I don’t know if she dares.”

Gacaferi said it was unacceptable to lecture Osmani about patriotism, even though he himself disagrees with her politically. According to him, she has represented and defended Kosovo’s interests on the international stage.

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He also recalled Osmani’s participation in the protest in The Hague in support of former KLA leaders and criticized those who welcomed her at the time but are now attacking her over her statements.

Full response:

The former president has no business talking about her father, because no one in the world can convince me that you are more patriotic than Ms. Osmani!

I may have 1,001 political disagreements with Ms. Osmani, but it is unacceptable and intolerable to lecture her about patriotism.

Ms. Osmani has not “privatized” thousands of hectares of Kosovo’s land, either in the name of war or in the name of patriotism. On the contrary, she has defended Kosovo’s interests on the international stage like few others.

Her fatal mistake was joining you at the protest for the former president, who once said in a television studio that her father had supposedly been “a Milosevic militiaman.”

If you knew who her father supposedly was, why did you “patriots” let her join the protest? Why didn’t you tell her then: “Go away, we don’t need so-and-so’s daughter”?

And here we are today: those same people attack her as soon as they dislike one of her statements! When she took part in the protest for those in The Hague, she was good; now the same woman has become bad!