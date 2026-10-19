Vlora Çitaku appointed Assembly representative to group on appeal strategy for former KLA leaders

Deputy Speaker of the Kosovo Assembly Vlora Çitaku will represent the legislature in the working group tasked with drafting the state strategy for appeal proceedings before the Specialist Chambers in The Hague, where former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army are on trial.

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The decision was announced by Assembly Speaker Albulena Haxhiu after today’s meeting of the Presidency concluded. According to her, the Assembly’s participation is intended to help draft a coordinated strategy for this process.

Haxhiu said communication between the Assembly and Çitaku would continue on an ongoing basis. She added that experts in the field would also be involved in the group’s work and would provide their professional knowledge and experience.

The Assembly speaker said the decision to include Çitaku was in line with her position that creating a strategy was the most appropriate way to address this process.

“The Assembly Presidency has delegated Deputy Speaker Vlora Çitaku to the working group that will draft the strategy for appeal proceedings before the Specialist Chambers in The Hague. I welcomed the government’s decision on this matter, as I have always considered a strategy to be the best way forward. We will maintain regular contact with the delegated member so that the Assembly can make the greatest possible contribution. Experts in the field will also be invited to join the group,” Haxhiu said.

Haxhiu stressed that every institutional step must be taken in coordination with the defense teams of the former KLA leaders. She underlined that the actions must have a direct impact on the judicial process and that the main focus should be placed on the strategy, the work of the working group, the experts and cooperation with the defense.

“Every action by our institutions must be coordinated with the defense teams. We have held lengthy discussions on the law adopted by the Assembly, which is expected to be promulgated by the president. It is essential that we take measures that genuinely affect the defense of the people in The Hague, rather than actions taken merely to create the impression that something is being done. Priority should be given to the strategy, the work of the members of the working group and the experts, in cooperation with the defense teams,” she said.

The LVV Parliamentary Group has also appointed its representative to this body. The group’s leader, Arbërie Nagavci, announced that MP Adnan Rrustemi would participate in the working group drafting the strategy concerning the former KLA leaders.

“The LVV Parliamentary Group will be represented by MP Adnan Rrustemi. In cooperation with the organization, he will make the greatest possible contribution to the work of this group,” Nagavci said.

Meanwhile, the head of the Alliance Parliamentary Group, Besnik Tahiri, announced that MP Bekë Berisha would represent the party in the working group.

“The Alliance will be represented by Bekë Berisha, an MP, an outstanding fighter and chair of the Committee for the Kosovo Intelligence Agency. Within the Presidency, I will ask the Assembly to fulfill its state and national duty,” Tahiri said.

On September 16, the Specialist Chambers, at first instance, sentenced the former KLA leaders to a total of 81 years in prison. Hashim Thaçi was sentenced to 25 years, Jakup Krasniqi to 25 years, Kadri Veseli to 18 years and Rexhep Selimi to 13 years.