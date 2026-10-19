Maqedonci: Kosovo aims for NATO membership as a strategic priority

Minister of Defense Ejup Maqedonci held a meeting with the newly appointed commander of KFOR in Kosovo, Major General Roberto Vergori, to whom he conveyed his congratulations on his new post.

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According to the minister’s statement, the discussion focused on the current situation in the security and defense sector, as well as the need for continued coordination and communication between Kosovo’s institutions and KFOR.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of further strengthening cooperation with NATO’s mission in Kosovo, particularly regarding its contribution to maintaining peace and stability in the country.

Maqedonci said that the integration of the Republic of Kosovo into NATO remains a key objective and a strategic priority for the country’s future.

“The Republic of Kosovo remains committed to close cooperation with KFOR and international partners in the interests of maintaining peace, security and stability,” Maqedonci’s statement on Facebook said.