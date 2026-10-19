The next session of the Assembly will be held on Thursday: items expected to be reviewed

The next session of the Assembly will be held on Thursday: items expected to be reviewed

The Assembly of Kosovo will hold its next session on October 22.

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The decision was made today by the Assembly Presidency. Assembly Speaker Albulena Haxhiu also announced which issues have been scheduled for the agenda.

Haxhiu said the session will begin on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. In addition to statements outside the agenda and parliamentary questions addressed to the government cabinet, MPs will consider the formation of a committee to select candidates for the RTK Board.

She said that draft laws approved at first reading may also be included in the session if the parliamentary committees complete their work on them and the request to waive the Rules of Procedure is approved.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 13:25

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