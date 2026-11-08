VIDEO/ Tabaku: Albania has the lowest pensions in the region

VIDEO/ Tabaku: Albania has the lowest pensions in the region

Today, in a video message posted on social media, Democratic Party MP Jorida Tabaku said that pensions in Albania are lower than in the countries of the region, while monthly indexation amounts to just 900 lekë per month.

Tabaku stressed that the average rural pension in Albania is around 125 euros, while the urban pension is 209 euros.

Të lidhura

None found

According to her, the average rural pension is lower than the minimum pension in Kosovo, which stands at 150 euros, as well as lower than the average pension in Bosnia, at 185 euros.

“Today, pensions are lower than wages, while indexation is only 900 lekë per month, contrary to the government’s rhetoric and propaganda. It is no coincidence that today the average rural pensions are almost 125 euros, below Kosovo’s minimum pension of 150 euros, and also below Bosnia’s average urban pension of 185 euros,” she added.

Tabaku also said that the average urban pension in Albania is less than half the minimum pension in Montenegro.

“We cannot compare ourselves even with the region, and one of the causes of this situation is certainly the high level of informality, since for each pensioner’s old-age pension there are only 1.36 contributions,” Tabaku declared.

She criticized the government’s pension policies, stressing that more than 800,000 pensioners are facing economic difficulties.

A government that finds billions for a minority, while more than 800,000 pensioners count their lekë to make it through the month. After a lifetime of work, they deserve dignity. This system leaves them in poverty,” the MP said.


Shtuar 8.11.2026 16:16

Tags: , , , , ,
Kurti at dinner hosted by Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris

Kurti at dinner hosted by Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris
Rama in Paris: Kosovo is an independent state and cannot become a new Serbian fantasy

Rama in Paris: Kosovo is an independent state and cannot become a new Serbian fantasy
Rama and his wife attend Macron’s presidential reception in Paris

Rama and his wife attend Macron’s presidential reception in Paris
VIDEO/ Two athletes catapulted from Slovenia’s 360-meter-high chimney, reach 180 km/h and set two Guinness records

VIDEO/ Two athletes catapulted from Slovenia’s 360-meter-high chimney, reach 180 km/h and set two Guinness records
Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate

Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate
Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000

Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000
Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed

Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed
Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy

Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy
kumar siteleriBursa Escortkumar sitelerijojobetgüvenilir bahis sitelerigüvenilir bahis siteleriyasal bahis sitelerigrandpashabetbetparkkahraman haberdeneme bonusujojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişcasinofast güncel girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişUltrabetonline notaryjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişxbahisjojobetjojobet girişgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetextrabet