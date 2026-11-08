VIDEO/ Tabaku: Albania has the lowest pensions in the region

Today, in a video message posted on social media, Democratic Party MP Jorida Tabaku said that pensions in Albania are lower than in the countries of the region, while monthly indexation amounts to just 900 lekë per month.

Tabaku stressed that the average rural pension in Albania is around 125 euros, while the urban pension is 209 euros.

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According to her, the average rural pension is lower than the minimum pension in Kosovo, which stands at 150 euros, as well as lower than the average pension in Bosnia, at 185 euros.

“Today, pensions are lower than wages, while indexation is only 900 lekë per month, contrary to the government’s rhetoric and propaganda. It is no coincidence that today the average rural pensions are almost 125 euros, below Kosovo’s minimum pension of 150 euros, and also below Bosnia’s average urban pension of 185 euros,” she added.

Tabaku also said that the average urban pension in Albania is less than half the minimum pension in Montenegro.

“We cannot compare ourselves even with the region, and one of the causes of this situation is certainly the high level of informality, since for each pensioner’s old-age pension there are only 1.36 contributions,” Tabaku declared.

She criticized the government’s pension policies, stressing that more than 800,000 pensioners are facing economic difficulties.

“A government that finds billions for a minority, while more than 800,000 pensioners count their lekë to make it through the month. After a lifetime of work, they deserve dignity. This system leaves them in poverty,” the MP said.