Klekovski: Early warning on drugs will help protect public health more quickly

Klekovski: Early warning on drugs will help protect public health more quickly

Two important measures on drug policy and alignment with European Union legislation are being implemented by the Ministry of Health במסגרת the 2024–2027 Reform Agenda. Health Minister Sasho Klekovski announced this today in a Facebook post.

Klekovski said he took part today in the Reform Agenda coordination meeting, where the Ministry of Health’s work in this area was discussed.

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The minister announced that a working group had been established to align the Law on the Control of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances with EU legislation. Work is also under way to conclude a working agreement with the EU Agency for Drugs (EUDA).

According to Klekovski, the European Commission has approved a request for a TAIEX expert mission, which will help draft the National Drug Strategy in line with the relevant EU strategy.

The minister said the mission provides for strengthening the National Drug Observatory, establishing an early warning system and reporting to the EUDA.

The second step of the Reform Agenda, planned for next year, aims to align the list of psychoactive substances with the EU list and incorporate the concept of a “new psychoactive substance” into legislation, Klekovski emphasized.

“These measures go beyond administrative obligations. With an effective early warning system, we can identify new dangerous substances in time and act more quickly to protect citizens’ health,” said Health Minister Sasho Klekovski.


Shtuar 8.11.2026 16:15

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