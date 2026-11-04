VIDEO/ Police arrest two young men over violent robbery at Klos gas station

Police have solved the violent robbery of a gas station in Klos, where two people assaulted an employee and took the shift’s daily takings.

As part of an operation codenamed “Coordination,” the two suspects, aged 22 and 21, were identified and arrested.

Të lidhura None found

The incident occurred at around 01:10 on November 3, 2026. According to police, two people who were unidentified at the time assaulted the gas station employee, identified by the initials S. M., and then took an amount of money representing the shift’s takings.

After receiving the report, officers from the Mat Police Station, working with the Dibër Local Police Directorate, began investigating to identify and apprehend those responsible.

The investigation led to the identification and arrest of the two suspects: J. L., 22, a resident of the village of Dars in Klos, and M. D., 21, a resident of Tirana.

The operation was carried out in cooperation with Police Stations No. 1 and No. 6 in Tirana, under the direction of the Dibër Prosecution Office of General Jurisdiction. The case materials have been referred to the prosecution for the criminal offense of robbery with violence, committed in collaboration.