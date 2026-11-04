Trajkov: More than 45% of the EU acquis has been incorporated into North Macedonia’s legislation

Trajkov: More than 45% of the EU acquis has been incorporated into North Macedonia’s legislation

Deputy Minister for European Affairs Viktoria Trajkov said that integration into the European Union remains a clear strategic objective and enjoys broad support across society.

According to Trajkov, the accession process brings far-reaching changes through concrete reforms, stronger institutions and direct benefits for citizens and businesses in North Macedonia.

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Trajkov said the country has been aligning its legal and institutional framework with EU law for more than two decades, in accordance with its obligations under the Stabilisation and Association Agreement.

“Alignment began with the incorporation of key legislation in areas related to the internal market and then extended to all other sectors. Today, we can say that more than 45% of European legislation has been successfully transposed into our legal system. Progress is not limited to laws: it is also evident in stronger political ties, including in foreign and security policy, increased trade cooperation, the Europeanisation of policies, training for the administration and improved infrastructure,” she said.

The deputy minister added that European Commission reports serve as a roadmap for setting future priorities.

She also stressed that accurate legislative alignment is crucial to the effective implementation of laws in accordance with European rules and standards. Alongside the negotiations, Trajkov cited the EU Growth Plan for the Western Balkans and the Reform Agenda as important tools for accelerating this transformation.

According to Trajkov, high-quality harmonisation is not only an obligation but also a prerequisite for securing financial support and benefits that citizens and companies can experience even before full membership.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 13:16

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